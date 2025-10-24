Xabi Alonso Determined to Lure Juventus Star to Real Madrid
In a moment of high competitiveness, Juventus are not showing the most expected results, and although the recent 1-0 defeat in the UEFA Champions League against Real Madrid has made it clear that the situation is not encouraging for Igor Tudor, who continues to present great difficulties in facing the 2025-2026 season.
Now everything seems to indicate that the possible departure of the coach is being considered, with three possible options that Juventus are studying very closely.
Leading to a possible rethinking of the project change management for the team, as the results are not positive for the Vecchia Signora.
Real Madrid Make Kenan Yildiz Their Top Priority
One of the biggest surprises of the transfer window has arrived: Xabi Alonso is willing to do anything to sign Kenan Yildiz.
According to agent Giovanni Brancini, Real Madrid could bet everything on the Turkish player of only 20 years. Kenan Yildiz has been the revelation of the past season, and now the big European teams are pursuing him.
After the statements by Giovanni Brancini, it has been made clear that Xabi Alonso is willing to do everything possible for the player, declaring that "Xabi is willing to let anyone go to sign Yildiz, except Mbappe."
Yildiz is the player Xabi Alonso wants at Real Madrid, and it is assured that Florentino Perez is very close to the demands of Xabi Alonso, seeking to form the best team in the world.
Although Real Madrid had many ups and downs last season, they seem to be in a very good moment now, and after the 1-0 victory against Juventus in the UEFA Champions League, they now seek to get the biggest star and the best young player that Juventus currently have.
According to Transfermarkt, Yildiz currently has a market value of €75M, and without a doubt, if Juventus were open to listening to offers for the player, they would surely expect an interesting player from Real Madrid in return.