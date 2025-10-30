Juventus 3-1 Udinese: Player Ratings as Dusan Vlahovic Stars the Victory
A positive match once again for Juventus, who managed to return to victory after two consecutive defeats. Facing Udinese, they achieved a 3-1 win, adding three important points for the Italian championship.
The departure of Igor Tudor was confirmed, and the team bounced back in this match, where expectations were low. It turned out to be a strong performance to take the victory, with key figures in the game, one of them being the young European talent, Kenan Yildiz.
Ratings in Juventus' 3-1 victory over Udinese
Juventus
Michele Di Gregorio 6.6
Pierre Kalulu 6.5
Federico Gatti 7.7
Lloyd Kelly 7.1
Manuel Locatelli 7.7
Andrea Cambiasso 7.8
Weston McKennie 6.5
Kenan Yildiz 7.7
Filip Kostic 7.8
Lois Openda 5.9
Dusan Vlahovic 7.9
Udinese Calcio:
Maduka Okoye 8.2
Saba Goglichidze 5.0
Christian Kabasele 6.1
Oumar Solet 7.6
Kingsley Ehizibue 6.6
Jakub Piotrowski 6.5
Jesper Karlstrom 6.5
Arthur Atta 6.7
Hassane Kamara 6.7
Nicolo Zaniolo 7.6
Keinan Davis 6.7
The player of the match was Udinese’s goalkeeper, according to SofaScore, who prevented a larger score from a Juventus side that was very offensive and looking to be dominant. They obtained three important points for Serie A.
Juventus now occupies 7th place (15 points) in the championship, six points behind the leader Napoli (21 points). This makes it clear that the post-Igor Tudor era has begun, and a positive change in the team’s projection is needed.
With the arrival of Luciano Spalletti confirmed, the project the Italian has in mind looks promising, hoping he can lift the Vecchia Signora to compete both in Serie A and the Champions League, where they are not in the best position.
Luciano Spalletti signed with an interesting clause, as his contract includes a special term stating that if he manages to qualify the team for the 2026/2027 UEFA Champions League, his contract will automatically renew.
It shows that he wants to lead Juventus step by step in the project, but without setting aside the ambition that has characterized him in Europe year after year.