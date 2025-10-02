Juventus Aim to Sign 'The New Adrien Rabiot' Amid Liverpool, Arsenal, and Man United Competition
Juventus are always attentive to the opportunities in the transfer window. The team wants to improve their options in the midfield.
That is why the team led by Igor Tudor is following a young promise from the French league.
It is normal for the best teams in Europe to make interesting moves during every transfer period. Juventus wants to become the strongest team in Serie A again.
Thus, the club's board will do everything possible to greatly improve the team's performance. Thinking about the upcoming transfer windows, they plan to make an important move to reinforce their midfield. And they have set their eyes on a young prospect.
Juventus reportedly interest in Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi
According to journalist Nicolo Schira, Juventus have been impressed by the emergence of Ayyoub Bouaddi.
Bouaddi, 18, is beginning to show the quality he has with the ball with Ligue 1 side LOSC Lille. Something that has not gone unnoticed.
In fact, this wonderkid is already on the shopping list of three major Premier League teams: Liverpool, Arsenal, and Manchester United. The young midfielder has a bright future ahead, so Juventus also plans to try to sign him.
Last season, Bouaddi played 36 games with Lille, and in this campaign, he already has seven appearances. Currently, according to Transfermarkt, the Frenchman has a market value of €28 million.
Tuttosport described the midfielder as the 'new Adrien Rabiot', noting that he is also of interest to AC Milan.
According to this last outlet, the Vecchia Signora has sent scouts to observe Bouaddi's performance for weeks, so they could have a certain advantage over their competitors.
In case of securing his signing, it could be a statement of intent that the club is in the running for the best young players on the market, something that has not been the case in recent seasons.