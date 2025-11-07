Juventus Explore a €25M Move for a Player With a Past at Manchester City and Arsenal
Rumors about Luciano Spalletti’s project for Juventus continue, especially considering that he must improve a team that currently are not in their best moment.
An interesting match against Torino at the Allianz Stadium is approaching, with the expectation of winning the Turin derby, but the Vecchia Signora know it will be a complicated match, since a derby is played with a different intensity.
Serie A is going through a very competitive moment among all the teams. Juventus cannot lose the competitive rhythm if they want to be in the fight for the Scudetto, and this also indicates that they must reinforce their squad with great players.
Juventus Enter the Race for Gabriel Jesus After the Uncertainty Around His Continuity at Arsenal
According to Max Statman, everything indicates that Juventus have their eye on a Premier League player: Gabriel Jesus, the forward from Arsenal, who currently does not seem to be in his best moment due to an injury that will keep him sidelined until January, so he will not have important minutes with his team.
This could also lead to him not being considered for Arsenal’s future, thinking about a possible departure of the player.
Juventus are following the player closely, with a price around €25M, which is his market value according to Transfermarkt.
,The statistics of Gabriel Jesus from last season show that he played a total of 27 matches, scored 7 goals and provided 2 assists. Although he played several matches, he did not accumulate many minutes, surpassing just over 1,100, which was negative for the forward.
Juventus would prepare to try to sign the Brazilian in January, considering the strong rumors about a possible departure of Jonathan David, with clubs such as Chelsea and Tottenham following him closely because he has not found his place at Juventus.
With the uncertainty surrounding Dusan Vlahovic, Juventus would be ready to go after the Brazilian forward and look for an attacker who can contribute in a positive way to Luciano Spalletti’s current project.