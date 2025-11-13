Juventus Join Arsenal and Liverpool in Chase for PSG's Midfield Genius
Juventus continue to consider that their transfer window must be positive to strengthen Luciano Spalletti’s project, seeing that their current squad still have problems competing at the highest level in all competitions.
The rumors about the departure of players like Dusan Vlahovic are increasing more and more. However, it is known that they will have to manage their investments positively looking toward the future.
But at the same time, there has also been a major rumor about Juventus’ interest in one of the best players in the world, the recent UEFA Champions League winner.
Juventus Want to Sign PSG's Vitinha for the Next Transfer Window
According to the outlet CaughtOffside, Arsenal, Juventus, and Liverpool are interested in signing Vitinha. The player of Paris Saint-Germain is on the radar of Europe’s biggest clubs.
According to Transfermarkt, his market value is €90 million, but that amount is far from what PSG would expect for their midfielder. Vitinha was one of the main pillars of the team in winning the first Champions League in the history of the French club.
His talent is undeniable, and his projection is very high, seeing that he is only 25 years old. Liverpool are the team best positioned to obtain him in terms of paying a very high fee.
But the monitoring from Arsenal and Juventus does not end there, as the new project of Luciano Spalletti is expected to be ambitious, and signing one of the best players in the world would help boost young players such as Kenan Yildiz, Kephrem Thuram, among others.
Under the management of Luis Enrique at PSG, it is evident that he created a perfect collective to win everything, and with Vitinha being one of his main players, it is expected that his departure would only happen through a good offer. Juventus would have to take the risk of competing against Premier League teams with greater financial power if they want the Portuguese star.