Juventus Line Up Shock Move for Coveted Real Madrid Talent
An important moment arrives for Juventus in the January market, with great possibilities of possible departures of important players from their squad, or surely some signing arriving for the team managed by Igor Tudor.
Rumors strongly indicate that Dusan Vlahovic would see his departure from the team due to the lack of minutes he is having this season, and his destination could be the Premier League, very possibly joining Chelsea.
Juventus are reportedly looking for the Real Madrid star to fill the center forward position, which the Serbian player could leave, according to the Telegrafi newspaper.
Real Madrid plan loan for Endrick as Juventus target the Brazilian
Journalist Matteo Moretto has revealed that Juventus tried to sign Endrick in the past summer market, where they did not succeed, since the plans of the Merengue club with the Brazilian are encouraging, but in the long term.
However, Juventus are closely following the player, and it is assured that the Italians asked for information about the situation of this player if a possible loan would happen or not, for which, in the end, Xabi Alonso decided to retain him.
But now things seem to get more complicated, as Endrick is not having positive minutes and Franco Mastantuono seems to be a priority for Real Madrid before the Brazilian, which is why Matteo Moretto affirms that the player wants to have minutes in the season.
Therefore, a loan could be considered in January, and Italy would be one of the possible destinations for the player. With the recent interest of Juventus in Endrick, an approach from the team could happen to be able to obtain the player and provide him with the minutes he wants, boosting his great level of play in Serie A, in addition to competing in the UEFA Champions League.
This seems to be a move that Juventus could make, but it would not be assured that they will go fully for the Brazilian, which is why the Italians are still closely watching Endrick’s situation to make a decision that improves the club in the best possible way during the season.