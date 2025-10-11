Juventus Star Chooses Chelsea Amid Tottenham and Manchester United Interest, Says Report
The great offer that would arise from the deteriorated relationship between Dusan Vlahovic and Juventus would be very close to leaving the player one step away from signing for a Premier League giant in 2026.
Everything seems to indicate that it is one of the teams where the Juventus striker would most like to compete. It is said that Dusan Vlahovic wants to sign for Chelsea in 2026.
This situation has accelerated for him, since the relationship between Juventus and Dusan Vlahovic is not good at all, which opens the door for him to look for a new direction.
Dusan Vlahovic wants a promising project like Chelsea's
Forza Juventus assured that he firmly plans to sign for Chelsea, one of the great teams of Europe. With a very exciting project, this club would capture the attention of the striker and fit the ambitions of the Juventus player.
Insider Graeme Bailey also reported that the Blues and Tottenham have already been contacted by intermediaries.
In the Premier League, Chelsea are one of the main contenders for the title, and by competing in the UEFA Champions League, they are considered a club with much greater ambitions than Juventus.
The relationship between Dusan Vlahovic and Juventus has worsened, mainly due to the arrival of Igor Tudor, who has shown that he does not consider the Serbian striker an important player in the team.
So far this season, Vlahovic has only started in two matches across all competitions. According to Transfermarkt, he has played a total of eight matches this season, but only two as a starter, a very negative situation that could lead to his departure from the club, as he is neither in rhythm nor in tune with the current project.
At 25 years old, Vlahovic remains a fantastic footballer with great potential for development, and the ideal would be for him to sign for another European giant.
It is said that Chelsea and several other elite clubs in Europe are interested, but everything seems to indicate that the desired destination for Dusan Vlahovic will undoubtedly be England.
The financial expectations, as well as the sporting project, are much more encouraging there, and Chelsea are one of the few teams capable of paying a very high amount for this player.
However, not only England are interested: Bayern Munich and Manchester United are also closely following the situation between Juventus and Dusan Vlahovic.
Even so, Chelsea seem to have the advantage in the race for Dusan Vlahovic in the next transfer market.