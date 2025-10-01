Juventus Midfielder Gains Interest From Chelsea, Bayer Leverkusen, and Newcastle
Some big names have a star Juventus player on their radar for the winter transfer window. Multiple clubs have enquired about the Italian midfielders in the past few weeks.
The Italian side is one of the few unbeaten teams in the top five European leagues this season, and it’s unlikely that they would choose to part ways with their midfield engine.
However, the latest reports from The Daily Briefing suggest Juventus might consider letting the 27-year-old go for the right price. Will we see the Italian move to the Premier League or Bundesliga in January?
Is Manuel Locatelli heading to the Premier League this winter?
Manuel Locatelli started his youth career with Atalanta at the age of nine and has stayed in Italy to date. He joined AC Milan’s youth team in 2009 and went on to sign his first professional contract with the Rossoneri in 2015. He earned his first team call in September 2015 and was promoted to the senior team later that season.
The Italian made his Serie A debut as a substitute on April 21, 2016. For the next two seasons, he contributed to AC Milan, sometimes off the bench and sometimes as a starter. He was sent to Sassuolo on a loan deal with an obligation to buy in 2018.
Sassuolo loaned out Locatelli to Juventus in 2021 with an obligation to purchase. The midfielder has been a regular starter for the club and has made 139 appearances for the Serie A side since then. He was handed the captaincy by former Juventus manager Thiago Motta, and he led his side to a fourth-place finish.
It might be possible that Locatelli moves to a different league for the first time in his career. The Daily Briefing has reported that multiple Premier League and Bundesliga sides are closely monitoring the midfielder.
Despite having the likes of Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo in the midfield, Chelsea are off to an underwhelming start to the season. The English club is on the hunt for more firepower in the midfield, and Locatelli is one of the names on their target list.
Bayer Leverkusen, which parted ways with Florian Wirtz and Granit Xhaka in the summer, is another strong contender to sign the Juventus midfielder. Newcastle United is also seeking an opportunity to land Locatelli. All three clubs are in the Champions League and would fancy bolstering their squads for a deep run in the tournament.
Aston Villa, the dark horses of the UEFA Champions League last season, have also shown interest in acquiring Locatelli. Unai Emery’s side is looking to return to the European competition, but is off to a horrid start. West Ham has enquired about the player as well.
Juventus is not keen on letting their captain go, but a €40 million price tag might tempt the management to consider a deal. Not many would advise the Italian side to go ahead with the deal since their midfield has been far from impressive this season.