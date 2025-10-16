Juventus Plot Move for Atletico Madrid's World Cup Champion
Juventus' interest in a star signing for the January transfer window is high, as they seek to strengthen the team.
Everything points to a player from the Saudi Arabian league; a return to Serie A could happen with this player wearing the Juventus shirt.
However, it does not end there, as interest in a World Cup winner is growing rapidly.
Juventus target Nahuel Molina following his lack of regularity at Atletico Madrid
Journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed Juventus’ interest in signing Nahuel Molina. The 27-year-old Argentine defender has abilities not only in the defensive area but also in the offensive one.
The main factor in a possible departure from his current club, Atletico Madrid, would be the lack of playing time and the rhythm that Diego Simeone has provided him. Juventus could offer him significant minutes after the absence of a player in this position.
The Bianconeri club followed the player during the summer, but they know that his departure would have to come through an attractive offer for Atletico, since his market value, as indicated by Transfermarkt, is €20M, and his contract ends in June 2027.
The right-back still has much football to offer, and Juventus would continue to monitor this potential move, as Gazzetta dello Sport indicates that the player's departure could happen very soon, and the role that Juventus can play in this situation is key.
Currently, the Vecchia Signora do not have a natural right-back, as they play with a wing-back on that side, such as Andrea Cambiasso, but with a more offensive than defensive focus.
Therefore, the alternative of Nahuel Molina is attractive for Juventus, waiting to see how the situation develops before making a decision.