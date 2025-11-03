Juventus Prepare a €50M Offer to Sign Chelsea’s Rising Star
Juventus recently added 3 very important points after winning 2-1 against Cremonese in the debut of Luciano Spalletti. The match left an excellent impression on the future of the new project of the Italian coach after the dismissal of Igor Tudor.
The team showed a very competitive game to secure the victory and continue adding important points in Serie A, where they are now positioned in 6th place, just 4 points behind the current leader Napoli.
Now, the project of Luciano Spalletti seems to have a clear objective: to reinforce the squad. According to reports, Juventus are looking to sign a player for 50 million €.
Juventus Intensify Their Interest in Signing Malo Gusto
According to Fichajes.net, Juventus are intensifying their interest in Malo Gusto, the 22-year-old player who currently plays for Chelsea and has become the main target of the Turin club.
The right back is a young player with a promising future, although it seems he is not having his best moment at Chelsea. It is said that the English club would consider offers for the French player, as they are looking to reduce their wage bill, one of the main problems Chelsea face due to the size of their squad.
Juventus could take advantage of this situation and try to sign Malo Gusto. According to Transfermarkt, the player has had a solid career, developing in the youth academy of Olympique Lyonnais before joining Chelsea in 2023.
At 22 years old, his development and competitiveness have been notable, having won the UEFA Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup with Chelsea.
He has played a total of 97 matches, with 14 assists. He is a player who stands out not only for his defensive solidity, but also for his speed and his contribution to the team's attack.
The interest of Juventus in signing him is expected to increase, although they will have to compete with other clubs that also want him.
Given that Chelsea are open to listening to offers, Juventus would be willing to pay 50 million € for the right back.