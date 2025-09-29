Juventus Selling Manchester United and Chelsea Target 'Would Be Sensational', Pundit Claims
Juventus have given people something to talk about in recent weeks due to a kind of overpopulation in their attacking positions.
They currently have several high-quality players capable of playing as strikers, such as Lois Openda, Jonathan David, and Dusan Vlahovic.
Coach Igor Tudor insists that the season is long enough for all his forwards to have minutes, but that has not stopped the rumors.
Following reports placing Vlahovic, 25, out of the Vecchia Signora in January, a well-known journalist has come forward to give his opinion.
Juventus selling Man United and Chelsea target Dusan Vlahovic 'would be sensational', pundit claims
Journalist Daniele Garbo was questioned on TMW Radio (h/t TuttoJuve) about the situation of the Serbian striker, and although he made it clear that he does not agree with him being left on the bench, he emphasized the benefits of a potential sale during the next winter transfer window.
I read that Juve want to let Vlahovic go in January. If it were true, it would be sensational.
He would leave for free at the end of the season, and they are trying to bring home some money and save on his salary. However, I don't agree with the idea of benching the player.- Daniele Garbo
Gazzetta dello Sport recently reported that Juventus were willing to let Vlahovic go, mainly for financial reasons.
The clubs that the Italian outlet cited as interested are Manchester United and Chelsea. In the case of the Red Devils, even with all the reinforcements they signed in the summer, they have not been able to get their heads above water, and they are in 14th position in the Premier League with only seven points.
On the other hand, the Blues are not having their best moment either. After the injury to Liam Delap and the loan of Nico Jackson, the club had to cancel Marc Guiu's loan to Sunderland, but the Catalan has not played any minutes under the direction of Enzo Maresca, so it is logical that they are looking for another alternative in the market.