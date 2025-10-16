Juventus Star Makes His Stance Clear Amid Arsenal and Chelsea Interest
Kenan Yildiz’s growth since he took over the mythical number 10 jersey at Juventus has been notorious not only in Italy but also worldwide, making the 20-year-old an appealing target for the transfer market.
With five goals and four assists so far in all competitions for Juventus and the Turkish National Team, Yildiz’s performance has shown that this season might be considered as the one where his talent becomes fully recognised among the best players on the planet.
After being promoted from the Juventus Next Gen team, Kenan has learned a lot in his first two full seasons playing for Juventus' first team, and he not only showed his traits on the pitch, but he has also shown his leadership and personality skills, like not being afraid of getting Alessandro Del Piero’s historical jersey.
Yildiz’s breakout season has motivated important clubs to do something they usually don’t do midseason: attack heavily in the January transfer market window to secure a star signing and beat other teams in that race.
Leading Turkey in the UEFA World Cup Qualification alongside Real Madrid’s Arda Guler, Kenan's bright performances have drawn even more eyes than before, and several clubs want to anticipate his transfer fee before he plays in the World Cup, which will make his price tag skyrocket.
Kenan Yildiz’s future is now clearer than ever
At a €48 million market value, a player with Yildiz's age and talent might be a bargain for powerful teams, especially in the Premier League. Fortunately for Juventus, the Turkish jewel contract runs through 2029, so they have strong leverage to keep him long-term with the Bianconeri, at least on paper.
However, as reported recently by Juventus on SI, issues such as wages and other disputes may tarnish their relationship, so there is some work to be done by Igor Tudor and Juventus’s offices.
Nevertheless, Fabrizio Romano has reported on YouTube that Yildiz’s focus remains on continuing at Juventus and negotiating a new contract with the team, shutting the door, at least for now, on any possible move to other clubs or leagues for the upcoming seasons.
‼️🗣️| @FabrizioRomano on Youtube:
“Latest on Kenan Yildiz: he is currently, along with his entourage, in constant contact with #Juventus, there is a meeting scheduled to try to bridge the existing financial differences. The Bianconeri are determined to get the contract… pic.twitter.com/cMD3r7xPS8
Juventus will have to appeal to its history and legacy to keep Yildiz happy in this new football era, where even small English clubs' finances are strong enough to be considered as powerhouses in Europe when it comes to the transfer market, and can be very seductive, especially to young talents.
Kenan has everything to be the next great Bianconeri for a decade or more; now it is up to Juventus to surround him with an environment where he can succeed both on and off the pitch, to take them back to their elite reputation, not only in Italy, but also in Europe.