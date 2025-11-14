Liverpool and Juventus Push to Secure Bayern Munich Star
In an intense start for Luciano Spalletti in his arrival at Juventus, the team are now leaving a great moment with the desire to go for everything in the next transfer window.
Following closely one of the best players in the world, they join Arsenal and Liverpool in trying to sign this midfielder, in a difficult battle against financially powerful teams.
But the rumors do not stop for Juventus, and now it is assured that they are looking for an attacker who can break the scheme they have always had, going to search in the German market.
Juventus Enter the Race to Sign Bayern Munich Forward Serge Gnabry
The outlet Bavarian Football Works has confirmed the news that the big teams from England and Italy are after the German forward of Bayern Munich.
Serge Gnabry is a player with an explosive offensive impact for the team, and at 30 years old, his contract ends in June 2026, and he could be willing to look for new challenges in his career.
With Liverpool and Juventus looking to sign the German to strengthen their squads, the Italian team will have to build a promising project to persuade Gnabry to wear the colors of the Vecchia Signora, since the Premier League always has greater innovation to attract Europe’s top players.
The ideal situation for Juventus is to obtain the player when his contract ends, since making an offer in January would not be a good strategy to get him. The idea is that Spalletti’s project stands out with the experience of players like Gnabry and the youth of Kenan Yildiz, if they want to compete in the coming years for every competition they play.
Their current moment is not the best, and they are aware that they must go to the transfer window to obtain a player who can have a positive impact on the current Juventus squad.