Luciano Spalletti Wants Juventus to Sign a Bayern Munich Defender for €32M
Juventus are facing a major challenge as they look to compete at the highest level in Serie A and the UEFA Champions League, after the negative period under the management of Igor Tudor.
Now, with the arrival of Luciano Spalletti, the objective is to return the club to its place as the biggest in Italy and place Juventus back on the European map, as well as reinforce a project that currently includes players of great level and a promising academy.
The Italian coach seems to have already identified some interesting options to reinforce the project, and it is rumored that he would be interested in a player from Bayern Munich.
The Interest of Luciano Spalletti in Reuniting With Kim Min Jae at Juventus
The current 28-year-old defender is one of the names that stands out. He was a key player during Spalletti’s period at Napoli, where they won the Scudetto under the Italian coach, and the Korean defender was part of that achievement.
From there he made the move to Bayern Munich, where he has a contract until June 2028, but his limited minutes do not seem to leave him fully satisfied.
According to Transfermarkt, his market value is €32M, a figure that Spalletti would likely be willing to pay in order to count on the defender again.
In the current season, the statistics show that he has only played 11 matches and has not been an undisputed starter, providing one assist, showing his ability to contribute in attack.
According to the strong rumors reported by Chosun Biz, Luciano Spalletti would be interested in signing the player to reinforce Juventus, as the club is expected to strengthen the defense, an area that has been problematic for the team in recent years.
The team have not found enough competitiveness in attack or in defense, so the Italian coach seeks balance in both aspects of the game. He knows he cannot focus only on forwards and must also reinforce the defensive zone in a positive way.
There is the expectation that the player could adapt and have positive minutes, something he is looking for, since under the current Bayern Munich coach, Vincent Kompany, he is not having the minutes he expected and is not an undisputed starter for the Belgian coach. Juventus could try to sign the defender in January.
Meanwhile, the team continue preparing to compete in Serie A, where they will face Torino in an important matchday, knowing they need to win if they want to stay in the fight for the Scudetto.