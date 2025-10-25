Real Madrid Prepare €60M Bid To Sign One Of Juventus’ Key Players
The next transfer window could be one of the most important for Juventus, both in arrivals and departures.
All over Europe, several clubs are following the players directed by Igor Tudor, and one of the teams with the most interest are Real Madrid. Xabi Alonso is especially interested in the signing of Kenan Yildiz, but that is not the only name that catches the attention of the Merengue club.
Making it clear that the Juventus squad has good potential, but it is not being fully exploited under the mandate of Igor Tudor, and for this reason, the big teams of Europe are targeting the players of the Vecchia Signora.
Khephren Thuram Emerges as Key Target for Real Madrid's Alonso Project
According to Fichajes.net, Real Madrid have also set their sights on one of the most outstanding figures of Juventus, the midfielder Khephren Thuram, who is currently performing at a great level this season.
The 24-year-old player has become one of the most promising midfielders in Europe, impressing with his consistency and versatility in the black and white shirt of the Vecchia Signora.
Thuram, younger brother of Marcus Thuram, of Inter Milan, and son of football legend Lilian Thuram, who had a successful career in clubs like Monaco, Barcelona, and Juventus.
His market value seems to be increasing, thanks to his very positive performance, and at his young age, the French player has convinced Real Madrid to consider an offer close to €60 million.
The Spanish club are looking to reinforce their midfield for the next season, incorporating a player capable of contributing both in defense and attack.
With the arrival of the January and summer 2026 transfer windows, Juventus are expected to be at the center of significant transfer activity, with movements that could significantly mark their future.