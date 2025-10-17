Zinedine Zidane Fuels Juventus Return Speculation
The great players and legends of Juventus always receive recognition, respect, and admiration from the club, since many who have played here leave completely grateful for wearing the colors of the Vecchia Signora.
A clear example is Zinedine Zidane, who left an unforgettable mark at Juventus. His time there brought him several titles and some of the best individual performances ever seen from a player.
In recent statements, the former Real Madrid player revealed that he does not rule out returning to the Italian club as a coach in the future. He also mentioned that it could have happened in recent years, but it never took place.
Is Zinedine Zidane Juventus' next manager?
Zidane declared to Sky Sport:
Me as the coach of Juventus? I’m not sure why it didn’t happen; different decisions were made. Juventus will always have a place in my heart because the club has given me so much. As for the future, we’ll see. I would also love the opportunity to coach France someday.
These statements confirmed his affection for Juventus and suggested that he had not ruled out coaching the Italian team.
His time as Real Madrid coach marked a golden era, as the Frenchman won three consecutive UEFA Champions League titles, conquering Europe and becoming one of the best coaches in football history despite not having a long managerial career.
Zidane left an unforgettable legacy at Juventus, winning the Ballon d’Or in 1998 as the best player in the world and standing out among the best for many years.
A possible return to Turin as a coach could open a new chapter. For now, Igor Tudor remains in charge, hoping to lead this promising project that returns the club to the European elite and recovers the dominance that great teams once feared in competitions like the Champions League and Serie A.