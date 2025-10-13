Club Aims to Beat Aston Villa to Sign Newcastle United Forward, But There's a Hurdle
Newcastle United could change their squad in January, not only with arrivals but also with departures, as some of their players are of interest to several clubs.
During the summer, the Magpies lost Alexander Isak, who signed for Liverpool for around £125.8 million. In response, the team managed by Eddie Howe signed Nick Woltemade from Stuttgart for around £65.1 million.
Woltemade, 23, has risen to the challenge, as he has registered four goals in seven games this season. Three of those goals came after four games played in the Premier League, while in the Champions League, he has registered one goal after two games played.
There is another forward who has also done well with fewer minutes played. William Osula has registered three goals and one assist after nine appearances this season, which has reactivated the interest of a Bundesliga club in signing him.
Eintracht Frankfurt aim to beat Aston Villa to sign Newcastle United's William Osula
According to Sky Germany's Florian Plettenberg, Eintracht Frankfurt are still interested in signing Newcastle United striker Osula, 22, and will try in the January transfer window.
The German club were already interested in Osula last summer, as were Aston Villa, but it is from Frankfurt where they have apparently reactivated their interest.
The cited journalist explained that Eintracht Frankfurt remain in contact with the player's camp, and they would be considering asking for the forward to be loaned from Newcastle.
Eintracht Frankfurt still have William Osula on their radar for the winter transfer window, and contact with his management remains ongoing. SGE are considering a loan deal for the 22-year-old striker from Newcastle. A move to Frankfurt collapsed on the previous Deadline Day.- Florian Plettenberg
The hurdle for Eintracht Frankfurt is that it does not seem that Newcastle are willing to let Osula go at this time.
During the summer, it emerged that the Magpies were demanding £30 million to sell Osula, which makes sense, as it is a significant fee.
However, letting him go on loan does not sound like something feasible for Newcastle at this time. Despite the emergence of Woltemade, Yoane Wissa is still injured, and although he is expected to return soon, it is well known that with such a congested schedule, squad depth is necessary.