There's One Newcastle Player Who Could Become a Superstar This Season, Says Pundit
Newcastle United has improved its recent performance and already has two consecutive victories. One player in particular has captured the spotlight.
The team led by Eddie Howe defeated Union Saint-Gilloise 4-0 in the Champions League, and subsequently prevailed 2-0 against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.
Logically, the press has focused its attention on Nick Woltemade, for whom Newcastle paid around £65.12 million in the summer.
Woltemade, 23, arrived as a replacement for Alexander Isak, and that represents a heavy burden to carry on his shoulders. However, the German has had no difficulties performing at a high level.
The former Stuttgart forward has performed so well that he has been backed to become a star for Newcastle.
Newcastle's Nick Woltemade could become a superstar, says pundit
BBC pundit Clinton Morrison praised Nick Woltemade for making the right decision every time he gets the ball, backing him to become a key player for the Magpies.
Morrison referred to the noise generated by the money Newcastle paid for the player, noting that although it seems like a high price, it will have to be evaluated next year.
That was a great penalty. He is so confident and at 23 years of age. People say they paid too much for him, but come back to me in a year.- Clinton Morrison
Woltemade already has four goals in seven games played this season. In the Premier League, he has four appearances, scoring three goals. In the Champions League, he has played two games and has one goal.
Unlike other major signings during the summer in England, Woltemade has had no difficulties generating an immediate impact.
Isak himself has not been able to score a single goal with Liverpool in the league, after three games played.
Newcastle United's next match will take place on October 18, when they visit Brighton & Hove Albion for the Premier League MD8.
Surely the spotlight will turn again towards Woltemade, hoping that he continues with his great form with Howe's team.