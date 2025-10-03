Expert Explains Why Nick Woltemade Is Already Better Than Alexander Isak for Newcastle
Nick Woltemade was Newcastle United's most expensive signing of the summer transfer window, a response to Alexander Isak's departure to Liverpool.
The German has had an immediate impact, with three goals for the Magpies, who have modified their offensive system for the striker.
After Newcastle's 4-0 win against Union Saint-Gilloise in the Champions League, Alan Shearer shared why the German is better than Isak in certain areas.
Shearer basically explained that Howe's system benefits the striker profile that the German is, even making his winger teammates shine more.
He is a target man. You can bring him into play more than with Alex. That ball over the top might not be on as much. He needs crosses into the box.
I think they’ve taken time to get the balance right. But last night was the perfect way to play with him, with two flying machines as wingers in (Anthony) Elanga and (Anthony) Gordon.- Alan Shearer
Eddie Howe's system makes Woltemade offer more immediate value than Isak, as it boosts his wingers more and stabilizes the direct outlet, a necessity after losing Isak's runs into space.
Woltemade's back-to-goal game accelerates transitions and orders the attack. He has more capacity to "bring into the scene" Gordon and Elanga, multiplying their crosses.
There is now less dependence on balls in behind, and more arrivals through outside lanes.
After the win against USG, Gordon also praised Woltemade's hold-up play.
I thought Nick played really well, his link-up and holding the ball up. When your number nine does that, it allows everybody to come into the game.- Anthony Gordon
The loss of Isak is not positive, but Howe has adapted his system to get the maximum from Woltemade, and the German has made fans not miss Alexander.