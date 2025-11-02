Newcastle Great Has the Secret Sauce to Make Nick Woltemade a Superstar
Newcastle United signed German Nick Woltemade from Stuttgart during the summer transfer window to lead the Magpies' offence, and so far, he has not disappointed. However, Alan Shearer has a clear plan on how Nick’s performances can be even better.
After losing last season's star striker, Aleksander Isak, to Liverpool in a dramatic transfer saga forced by the Swedish, the fans were worried about who was going to take over Isak’s goal contributions to the team.
Woltemade was recently key for Newcastle, knocking Tottenham out of the Carabao Cup, scoring one of the two goals at St. James Park, taking Eddie Howe’s team to the cup quarterfinals.
On the eve of Premier League Matchday against West Ham United, who have former Newcastle forward Callum Wilson as their striker, an authorised voice spoke about Woltemade’s time at Newcastle, and it was none other than Alan Shearer.
Shearer, 55, scored over 200 goals for Newcastle United during his ten seasons at the club, and is delighted by what the German striker has shown, but he is not satisfied yet.
Shearer Reveals the Key to Transforming Woltemade’s Career
Being one of the greatest strikers to ever play in the Premier League certainly gives Alan Shearer the experience and perspective regarding the game that not many can when it is time to assess a young forward like Woltemade.
When asked about Nick’s playstyle and performances in his debut season for the Magpies on the latest episode of the Rest Is Football podcast, Alan had no doubts, explaining to Micah Richards what can be done to get even more from him and letting him excel as a Newcastle player.
“He’s done really well, he’s definitely not a number nine, because a lot of his good game, and it is good, is that he’s coming towards the ball, but Newcastle have to get players beyond him”, Shearer said.
“They have to get runners beyond him, whether that’s the two wingers or whether that’s the midfielders. That will bring the best out of him”, he added.
“Obviously, you have to put crosses into the box. He’s 6ft 6in. He needs balls into the box. Another really good header. Brave. Keeper made a hash of it, but he got his goal; he won’t be bothered. He’s had a brilliant start to his Newcastle career.”, Alan concluded.
Being praised by Shearer at Newcastle is having the biggest blessing possible at the club; now it will be Woltemade’s task to live up to those words and fulfil his potential to become a world-class striker.