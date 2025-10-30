Arsenal, Chelsea, Man City? Newcastle’s Next Rival in Carabao Cup Has Been Revealed
Newcastle United knocked Tottenham Hotspur out of the Carabao Cup in the fourth round, bringing them to the advanced stages of getting the first English domestic trophy of the season.
Eddie Howe’s squad proved that they are competitive enough to replicate their last season's success when their 70-year domestic trophy drought came to an end. St. James Park welcomed Tottenham as guests and finished its mission by sending them back home defeated and eliminated.
Yesterday’s victory reminded the club and fans what they are capable of, and now, with a shorter path to play another final, they need their mindset to be as sharp as possible to achieve it.
However, even though big contenders like Liverpool failed to advance to this round, huge rivals such as Manchester City, Chelsea, and Arsenal remain as the principal threats for them to taste glory again.
Also, another team that may be overlooked so far in the competition, but might be one of the trickiest ones, Crystal Palace, which, like Newcastle, shares recent success in ending a long title drought last season.
Newcastle Got the Best Luck Out of the Carabao Cup Quarterfinal Draw
The Carabao Cup draw for the quarterfinals is now set, and fortunately for Newcastle United, it can be said that they were the luckiest team out of the draw. Magpies managed to avoid facing the most complex rivals remaining in the cup.
Newcastle will host Fulham on December 16th at St. James Park for the quarterfinals of the Carabao Cup. Over their last 10 matches, Magpies have won 70% of them in all competitions.
As for the other matches, the draw was also beneficial for Chelsea, who will have to visit Cardiff, the only non-Premier League team remaining in the Cup.
On the other hand, the other two matches will be absolute clashes with the outstanding Crystal Palace, who eliminated Liverpool, now facing Arsenal at Emirates Stadium, and Manchester City hosting the always competitive Brentford.
Full Carabao Cup Quarterfinals Draw
MATCH
DATE
VENUE
NEWCASTLE UNITED VS FULHAM
DECEMBER 16, 2025
ST. JAMES PARK
MANCHESTER CITY VS BRENTFORD
DECEMBER 16, 2025
ETIHAD STADIUM
CARDIFF VS CHELSEA
DECEMBER 16, 2025
CARDIFF CITY STADIUM
ARSENAL VS CRYSTAL PALACE
DECEMBER 16, 2025
EMIRATES STADIUM
Newcastle is a big favourite to reach the semifinals, and they have to take advantage of this draw to increase their chances of a trophy this season.