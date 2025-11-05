Newcastle Star at Risk of Missing Champions League Match vs. Athletic Bilbao
Newcastle United will host Athletic Bilbao at St. James Park, looking to win their third UEFA Champions League match in a row. Unfortunately, an unpleasant surprise about Bruno Guimaraes and other players has become an obstacle to that.
When everything was being prepared to face an important European match, Newcastle encountered the biggest challenge of the game, without setting a single foot on the pitch.
Eddie Howe has confirmed to the media that his roster will not be completely fit for the clash against the Spaniards team, making it more difficult for them to get a win tonight, but not impossible.
This match is not only important for the Magpies because of the three points in dispute, but it is also about keeping the confidence the club has gained over the past weeks. After losing to West Ham in the Premier League last weekend, a negative momentum should not come if they get another upsetting result against Bilbao.
Guimaraes was not present at Newcastle United’s training yesterday to prepare for the match, setting off the alarms that were confirmed by Howe moments later.
Eddie Howe Does Not Expect to Have Guimaraes on the Pitch; Other Players Might Also Be at Risk
During a press conference held by Howe prior to the UEFA Champions League match, Newcastle’s manager explained the reason behind Bruno’s absence, but that was not even the most concerning part of it.
According to the Magpies coach, several players were ill with an unknown virus, and stars like Guimaraes, Tonali, Murphy and Trippier were some of the ones affected by it, each one in different capacities.
Regarding Tonali, Trippier, and Murphy, it seems that they will be available for Newcastle, either starting the match or on the bench. However, with Bruno, the story is completely different, and a fit test moments prior to the match will be held to certify if he will be part of the squad at St. James Park.
For Newcastle, having to sort this obstacle will add an extra challenge for Eddie Howe’s team, testing their character as a roster. Also, St. James Park fans will be needed more than expected, showing all the support possible.