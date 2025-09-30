Newcastle United Exploring Reunion With Nottingham Forest Midfielder
Newcastle United is off to an underwhelming start to the 2025-26 Premier League season.
The team that punched its ticket to the UEFA Champions League by finishing fifth last year has only won one of the first six games this season, that too against the Wolves, who are at the bottom of the table right now.
Newcastle manager Eddie Howe is reportedly interested in reuniting with an English Midfielder following a concerning performance this season.
Newcastle United interested in signing Elliot Anderson
Elliot Anderson started his professional career with Newcastle’s youth team in 2018 and climbed his way up to the Premier League side in 2021. He made his FA Cup debut on January 9, 2021, and PL debut on January 18.
The midfielder was loaned to Bristol Rivers in January 2022 and returned to the club in September. Upon arrival, he was handed a bigger contract and saw more of the pitch. Last year, Newcastle parted ways with Anderson for a £35 million fee, sending him to Nottingham Forest. He played 55 games for the Howe's team and assisted thrice before his departure in July.
Anderson made an immediate impact, winning the Premier League August Player of the Month award. However, he had to wait until January 2025 to score his first goal in the English league.
The 22-year-old assisted in Nottingham’s 3-1 win in the Premier League season opener. He has started and played all six games in the English top-flight football this season. He made his UEFA Europa League debut in a 2-2 draw to Real Betis. He was not part of the squad when Nottingham lost to Swansea in the EFL Cup.
Anderson earned his first international cap when Thomas Tuchel called him up for England’s World Cup qualifiers. Former Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole heaped praise on the youngster and made a bold prediction.
As a player, I would want Elliot Anderson in my team playing next to me. I think Thomas Tuchel has seen that. If he keeps going on the trajectory that he’s on, the sky is the limit for the kid.- Joe Cole
Insider Graeme Bailey believes that Newcastle wants to bring Anderson back to St James’ Park.
Talk about dream signings, I am told Newcastle would love to re-sign Elliot Anderson, and I believe ‘one day’ the player would like that too. Anderson has developed into one of the Premier League’s top young players, but Newcastle knew his talent. They were aware of how good he was and his potential.- Graeme Bailey
Bailey added that Nottingham has already started receiving offers but has no plans to part ways with the rising star. But he was optimistic about Anderson’s return.
I am sure Newcastle fans are keeping a close track of Anderson’s progress and well, you never know – he may return one day.- Graeme Bailey
Howe was disappointed after Anderson’s departure. He said he would have loved to keep him in Newcastle and called him an outstanding player.
Especially Elliot because he’d been with us so long and right through the system. The last thing you want to do is develop players and have to sell them but the rules dictated that.- Eddie Howe
Newcastle had to part ways with the player to follow profitability and sustainability rules. But it is evident that they want to have him back and orchestrate the play in the midfield.