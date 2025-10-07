Newcastle United's Injury News: Return Dates for Tino Livramento, Yoane Wissa, and Lewis Hall
Newcastle United returned to the winning track after a complicated start to the season, but injuries have spoiled their good sporting moment.
The Magpies were coming off losing important matches like the game against Barcelona in the Champions League (1-2), a draw in the Premier League against Bournemouth (0-0), or the defeat against Arsenal (1-2).
After that slump, the team led by Eddie Howe composed itself, and they have won their last two matches. They defeated Union Saint-Gilloise 4-0 in the UCL and Nottingham Forest (2-0) in the league.
In any case, injuries are depleting Howe's squad. Below, the latest updates regarding Tino Livramento, Yoane Wissa, and the rest of NUFC's injured players.
Newcastle United's injury news
Lewis Hall
Lewis Hall could not participate in the game against Forest due to a hamstring injury he suffered in the Champions League match against Union Saint-Gilloise.
According to Howe, they are still evaluating Hall's physical progress, but he confirmed that it is not a short-term injury. In this case, the potential return date is inconclusive.
Continued on the next slide...