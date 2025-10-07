Newcastle United FC On SI

Newcastle United's Injury News: Return Dates for Tino Livramento, Yoane Wissa, and Lewis Hall

Newcastle United is winning again but still facing injury setbacks.

Manuel Meza

IMAGO / Sportsphoto
Prev
2 of 4
Next
Newcastle player Tino Livramento
IMAGO / Every Second Media

Tino Livramento

Livramento could indeed return this same year, but it is still not clear when. Howe commented that Tino went to see a specialist, who confirmed that it is an eight-week injury.

"It's a ligament injury and it will take time to recover," said Howe. Therefore, Livramento is expected to return in November or December 2025.

Continued on the next slide...

Published |Modified
Manuel Meza
MANUEL MEZA

Manuel Meza is a Mexican sports writer with in-depth knowledge of Mexican football and strong experience covering MLS, with over four years creating content on leagues across France, England, Greece, Spain, North America, and more.