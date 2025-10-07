Newcastle United's Injury News: Return Dates for Tino Livramento, Yoane Wissa, and Lewis Hall
Newcastle United is winning again but still facing injury setbacks.
Tino Livramento
Livramento could indeed return this same year, but it is still not clear when. Howe commented that Tino went to see a specialist, who confirmed that it is an eight-week injury.
"It's a ligament injury and it will take time to recover," said Howe. Therefore, Livramento is expected to return in November or December 2025.
