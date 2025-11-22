Newcastle United vs Manchester City: How to Watch on TV, Live Stream
Magpies will return to Premier League action on Saturday, when they face the Citizens, looking to finally get their statement win this season that sets them as Premier League contenders.
The Eddie Howe-led team is right now in 14th position in the Premier League after an awful domestic start to the season, and now they have the challenge to beat none other than Pep Guardiola’s team.
Newcastle has a terrible form in the Premier League, winning only one out of the last four matches, proving how hard it is for clubs to manage European competitions like they are doing with the UEFA Champions League now.
On the other hand, Manchester City is the opposite; they have won four out of their last five Premier League matches, and Erling Haaland is back in his elite form that scares every single team in the world.
Next, we'll share key information about this match, such as the time and where to watch it on television or streaming.
What Time Does Newcastle United vs. Manchester City Kick Off?
- Location: Newcastle, England
- Venue: St. James’ Park
- Date: Saturday, November 22
- Kick-off time: 05:30 PM BST / 12:30 PM ET / 09:30 AM PT
- Referee: Robert Jones
How to Watch Newcastle United vs. Manchester City on TV, Live Stream
UK viewers can watch this game on the Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League TV channels, as part of the broadcaster's deal to show every kickoff this season.
If you're in the United States or Canada, there will be several options. In the USA, the match can be watched on fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, and UNIVERSO. As for Canada, the options are DAZN, fuboTV, Amazon Prime Video, Fubo Sports Network 7.
COUNTRY
TV CHANNEL / STREAMING
UNITED KINGDOM
Sky Sports
UNITED STATES
FuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, UNIVERSO
CANADA
DAZN, FuboTV, Amazon Prime Video, Fubo Sports Network 7
MEXICO
HBO Max, TNT Go, Amazon Prime Video, TNT Sports
INDIA
Disney+ Hotstar
AUSTRALIA
Stan Sport
NEW ZEALAND
Sky Sport 4
What's Next for Newcastle and Manchester City?
Newcastle faces a series of challenging matches in the Premier League, including a fixture against Everton. Also, on November 25th, they will play again for the UEFA Champions League against Marseille at the Orange Velodrome.
Magpies will begin December by also facing Tottenham for Premier League Matchday 14, Burnley, and Bayer Leverkusen.
As for Manchester City, their next match will be for Premier League Matchday 13 against Leeds United. After that, they will play against Fulham and Sunderland.