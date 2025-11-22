Newcastle United vs Manchester City: XIs For The Premier League Clash Against Guardiola’s Army
Magpies are hosting Man City for the 12th Premier League Matchday, where they will try to apply their European success to avoid sinking further in the Premier League standings.
After the international break, Newcastle returns to reality, a harsh one, where they are significantly struggling in the Premier League, and now they have to face one of the worst possible rivals.
The last time Newcastle faced Guardiola’s City was previous season at the Etihad Stadium last February. The match ended in a massive 4-0 home win for the Citizens, showing how powerful they are.
Newcastle has to prove to its fans that this new era for the team is one where they will be able to compete toe to toe against the Big Six, the major forces in English football.
However, Eddie Howe will need more from his players to get the best possible lineup, providing the best chances to move up in the Premier League standings.
Possible Starting XI’s for Newcastle United vs Manchester City
Newcastle United’s starting lineup will need to show up their best. Fortunately, Nick Woltemade comes up strong after a successful time with Germany over the international break.
Even though this fixture seems impossible, Magpies can get the three points if they trust themselves enough and follow Eddie Howe’s tactics against an oiled machine like the one Pep Guardiola has managed to build over his years in Manchester.
According to SofaScore’s platform, these are the predicted starting lineups for Newcastle United vs Manchester City at St. James’ Park.
Newcastle United
- Goalkeeper: Nick Pope.
- Defenders: Kieran Trippier, Malick Thiaw, Sven Botman, and Lewis Hall.
- Midfielders: Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali, and Joelington.
- Attackers: Jacob Murphy, Nick Woltemade, and Harvey Barnes.
Manchester City
- Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Donnarumma.
- Defenders: Matheus Nunes, Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol, and Nico O’Reilly.
- Midfielders: Bernardo Silva, Nico Gonzalez, and Tijjani Reijnders.
- Attackers: Jeremy Doku, Erling Haaland, and Phil Phoden.
For Newcastle players like Guimaraes and Voltemade, this match is a challenge to their leadership and their roles as cornerstones of this new project in a complicated season in the Premier League.