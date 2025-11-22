Transfer Saga In The Making? Guardiola’s Words Should Worry Newcastle Fans About Their Superstar
Newcastle is hosting Manchester City for the 12th Premier League Matchday, but pre-match words by Guardiola about Bruno Guimaraes mean a lot more than a match for the Magpies' future.
After the international break, and with the winter transfer market window opening up soon, Manchester City’s environment, starting with Pep Guardiola, took advantage of facing Newcastle in the Premier League to send an important message.
St. James’ Park will be the scenario where this Saturday, the Premier League powerhouse led by Erling Haaland visits Eddie Howe’s team, looking to grow their distance among their competitors.
However, Newcastle will not only have trouble against Man City on the pitch, but they might have to worry about them in the offices for a long period of time to come.
Even after the final whistle at St. James’ Park, Newcastle will have to deal with Pep Guardiola meddling regarding the Magpies' best player.
Guardiola Sets The Alarm At Newcastle About Bruno Guimaraes
Guardiola is well known for getting what he wants when it is about signing players, even overpaying in significant ways for them, and after that, not even using them as they were supposed to.
Bruno Guimaraes is the next one on the list of the Spanish manager. The Brazilian midfielder has excelled for a long time now in the Premier League, proving himself to be one of the best in the league, and Guardiola noticed that.
When he attended the media prior to the match against Newcastle, rather than talking about the Magpies, he centred his comments solely on Guimaraes and how he has been monitoring him even before arriving in England football.
“Since he was in Lyon, you start to realise that he is a special player. Newcastle made an incredible signing. He’s an idol there”, Guardiola said.
On top of that, he explained how Bruno has been able to improve over the season that has gone by, getting Guimaraes to the elite level he is playing right now, the standard that Pep’s signings are known for.
“These players, when they play a lot, season by season, go to the national team, get better and better. I have always been a big fan of him!” he added about Guimaraes.
For Newcastle, Guimaraes is the leader and cornerstone of the PIF project. Fortunately for them, having this Saudi fund to back the team's finances will be a strong defence against Manchester City, but they cannot leave any space for Guardiola to convince Bruno to become a Citizen.