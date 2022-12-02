Opposition Eyes: How are Sunderland looking from a Millwall perspective ahead of clash?

Okay, the World Cup has been fun, but Sunderland resume their season this weekend against Millwall and that’s much more interesting.

It also means it is time we had a look at the game through opposition eyes, so went out to find an authority on all things Millwall. We found Alex Grace, who covers the Lions for News at Den and the South London Press, and we were very grateful that he agreed to have a chat with us.

There was plenty to talk about too, with Dan Ballard and George Honeyman om the agenda. So, let’s get the view from the Millwall end.

The World Cup break appeared to come at a bad time for Millwall. Bring us up to date on their season so far please.

Alex: You could say it came at a bad time, but personally I would say despite winning that last game the break came at a good time. Millwall were struggling with a few injures to some key players and the break will have given them a chance to get back to fitness and play a major part in the next stage of the season, which is going to be very key for The Lions.

The season to date has been quite positive. Sitting in 6th spot, the fans are happy with that and why wouldn’t they be?

It’s been a good start and if Millwall can build on it then we could have a very promising season.

How have Millwall used the World Cup break?

Alex: As I mentioned above, Millwall have used this break really to get those key players that were missing back.

Last weekend they hosted a friendly against Brondby which ended 1-1. I believe Sunderland were in a warm weather training camp in Dubai, so both teams have been quite active during the break.

Millwall did not lose any players to the World Cup and having that game last weekend has allowed them to really treat this as just a normal international break, and that could be key going forward.

For all Millwall are having a great season, their away record appears to be a big weakness. What is the story or context there?

Alex: Yes, while the season looks to be going quite well the record away from home is not what many would have desired. Just two wins away from SE16 since March has hampered the Lions in the quest for a consistent season, and an even stronger charge towards the play off places.

It’s been a big change from the start of Gary Rowett’s reign where he managed to get his side winning away from home quite regularly. However, the return of fans in the last two seasons has seen that turn upside down.

Millwall remain very strong at home however.

You will know an awful lot more about Dan Ballard than we do right now, so I can't resist the chance to ask you to tell us about him. Have Sunderland got a good one there?

Alex: Dan Ballard was very good when he was at Millwall. He made little mistakes here and there but he was solid. To come into that back three as it was at the time and be a mainstay in it was quite the achievement.

Sadly, he does seem to have a bit of dodgy record when it comes to injuries. He picked up a few when he was us and I see he’s picked up a nasty one for you guys as well.

When he’s fit, he’s top quality at this level. He is still young and will develop into an even better player.

I think most Sunderland fans accept now that we let George Honeyman go a couple years too early. How is he getting on at Millwall?

Alex: George Honeyman is a player of great desire and heart. He gives everything when he wears the shirt and that is one thing that Millwall fans love.

He has been in and out of the team since he arrived. He quite a lot at the start due to injuries to other players, but he certainly is someone that Rowett can rely on.

Which Millwall players should Sunderland fans be wary of?

Alex: Zian Flemming is the danger man for Millwall. He is the side’s top scorer with eight league goals and scored a hattrick in the 4-2 win at Preston just before the World Cup.

Tom Bradshaw is another to watch as, if he is on form. he will cause plenty of problems.

Which Sunderland players have you been most impressed with this season?

Alex: Jack Clarke looks to be really coming into his own this season. I’ve seen him play well and create some good chances and goals.

Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms also are dangerous. Sunderland look a different side with them two in the team.

What has your general perception of Sunderland been during the club’s difficult last few years?

Alex: I, like most when relegation from the Championship was confirmed, was shocked. I never thought the plight would be as bad as that.

I was shocked at how low things had got for the club.

A couple of years ago I attended the play-off final with Charlton. I think the ending of that game just summed up how things had gone for the club over that period.

What, in your opinion, would you say is the general expectation of established Championship clubs when they play Sunderland this season? Newly-promoted club you should be beating, or something more?

Alex: Sunderland is always a game you look for when the fixtures are released. The size of the club, the stadium, you just know that it will be a massive game.

If I was a Sunderland fan I would have expected to be in the middle reaches of the table, which is where they are.

Finally, let’s have a prediction for Saturday.

Alex: I’m going to go for a draw. Millwall’s ropy away record doesn’t fill me with confidence so I would be happy with a 1-1 draw.

Many thanks to Alex to helping us out and giving us some brilliant insight. Make sure you’re following him on Twitter to get his post-match views.