How can Tony Mowbray fit Amad Diallo and Patrick Roberts in the same team?

It’s a question on the lips of most Sunderland fans: How does Sunderland Head Coach Tony Mowbray fit Amad Diallo and Patrick Roberts into the starting line-up?

Diallo and Roberts are two of the most technically gifted players in the Championship but only one of them is starting games. To make both fit into the same side, does Mowbray have to change formation or maybe even drop one or two key players?

This week, Mowbray said: “I think Patrick Roberts is one of the most talented players in the league and yet Diallo’s bringing goals and assists, Patrick has to understand he’s sitting on the bench at the moment. Which is unusual because I really like him.

“I’m trying to find a way to get them both in the team and against the right opposition we will have both of them in the team.”

Diallo has been in fine form for Sunderland as of late. The Manchester United loanee has been a breath of fresh air for the Black Cats and he has got four goals and an assist in his last six appearances for the Black Cats.

Meanwhile, Patrick Roberts, the man Sunderland fans dub as ‘mini-Messi,’ has two goals and two assists so far this season, but both of his goals came against Reading back in September.

Roberts has only started 10 of Sunderland’s 21 league games this season but is a fan favourite on Wearside after his goal in the play-offs against Sheffield Wednesday back in May sent Sunderland to Wembley.

When Sunderland has a fully fit squad what is the best possible outcome to Tony Mowbray’s selection headache?

We will look at some starting line ups that the Sunderland Head Coach could go with to accommodate both Roberts and Diallo.

OPTION 1 (5-2-3)

A potential solution to starting both Amad and Roberts

PROS: Defensively solid with O’Nien and Alese able to slide across into their familiar full back positions when Clarke and Gooch go forward. It also keeps two midfielders in the middle so we wouldn’t be overrun in midfield. It is debatable, however, if Neil is our best option here. Diallo and Roberts to provide the width for Ross Stewart with their technical ability and pace.

CONS: Lack of attacking support from central midfield due to the absence of Alex Pritchard from the line-up, and could struggle against more defensive compact teams. This team would probably be suited better to counter attacking football than dominating possession.

OPTION 2 (4-1-3-2)

Would leave Sunderland light in midfield but plenty of attackers

PROS: Get Stewart and Simms in the same starting line-up, keep our defensive shape as a back four, and have our three most technically gifted players behind the front two.

CONS: Only one defensive minded midfielder in Evans so will get overrun in midfield. Also likely to lose the shape of the team out of possession due to the lack of midfielders.

OPTION 3 (4-2-3-1)

Same formation but a change in personnel?

PROS: Keep all our playmakers on the pitch at the same time, overall solid shape to the team, playing a formation we’ve played for most of the season. Get to play Pritchard in a deep lying playmaker role.

CONS: Takes away some physicality in a team that already lacks it and may come to rely on Evans too heavily when on the defensive. It would also struggle against more attacking teams.

OPTION 4 (3-2-3-2)

An unusual approach but one that could work?

PROS: Amad playing just off Stewart to use his pace in behind defences, two defensive minded midfielders to provide support to the back line, plenty of creativity from the midfield with three attacking midfielders.

CONS: No full backs in the line up so would struggle against opposing wingers unless Clarke and Roberts were willing to be wingbacks every time the opposition had the ball.

