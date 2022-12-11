Sunderland predicted line-up vs West Brom: Does Ross Stewart come back in?

Sunderland host West Brom on Monday and the injury crisis that plagued the Black Cats for much of the season feels like a distant memory.

Tony Mowbray now has some real options to consider, not least of all how much to involve Ross Stewart. But will he make any changes at all?

Sunderland ran out 3-0 winners against Millwall last Saturday as they returned from a three week break with goals from Amad Diallo, Alex Pritchard and Ellis Simms.

Alex Pritchard celebrates his goal against Millwall. Credit: Malcolm Mackenzie

The win moved Sunderland up to 10th in the table and a point outside the play-off places. Another win against West Brom could see the black cats move as high as fourth.

Monday’s opponents West Brom Currently sit 21st in the league after a poor start to the season under Steve Bruce but new Head Coach Carlos Corberan has won his last three games.

Sunderland predicted line-up vs West Bromwich Albion (4-2-3-1)

Will it be the same team as last time out against WBA?

GK: Anthony Patterson – Claimed the first assist of his career on Saturday as well as a clean sheet but could have easily been punished after his stray pass picked out a Millwall forward.

RB: Lynden Gooch – Done excellent on his return to the team to set up Pritchard for the second goal against Millwall.

CB: Luke O’Nien – Looks more and more like centre back is his best position, Dan Ballard may struggle to get back in the team when he returns from injury.

CB: Danny Batth – Another dominant display at the back from Batth with Millwall’s front line struggling against the imposing defender.

LB: Aji Alese – Returned from injury last time out against Millwall and was comfortable at left back.

CM: Corry Evans © - Goes under the radar with his performances but one of the most important players in the team.

CM: Dan Neil – was much improved in the second half after a slow start against Millwall, much like most of the team.

RM: Amad Diallo – Continued his fine goalscoring form on Saturday and will be looking for his third goal in as many games on Monday.

CAM: Alex Pritchard - Took his goal well against Millwall and was the best player on the pitch for the first 15 minutes of the second half.

LM: Jack Clarke – Lacked his usual spark last time out but was more defensive to support Alese on the left.

ST: Ellis Simms – Looks back to his best after he scored in back-to-back games for the first time since August. Likely to get the nod with Ross Stewart eased back from the bench.