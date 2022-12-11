Sunderland vs West Brom: How to watch on TV and live stream

Sunderland welcome West Brom to the Stadium of Light on Monday hoping to maintain their recent good form.

The Black Cats have won their last two games, even if they were three weeks apart due to the World Cup break.

The 2-1 away win at Birmingham was followed up by a 3-0 success over Millwall, and things are starting to look a lot rosier for Sunderland again.

Another win would strengthen a play-off push that looked unlikely at the start of the season. However, West Brom arrive in even better form after three successive wins, but they may have found that momentum halted by the World Cup break.

When: Monday 12 December, 8pm GMT/3pm EST/12pm PST

Where: Stadium of Light

Referee: James Linington

How to watch Sunderland vs West Brom in the UK

Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Football

NOW TV

How to watch Sunderland vs West Brom in the US

ESPN+

How to stream Sunderland vs West Brom

The usual legitimate sources for streaming Sunderland games are not available for this one. Since it has been selected by Sky TV for live broadcast, it is subject to blackout rules.

It won’t, therefore, be available via iFollow or Sunderland AFC’s own streaming service. There are some countries that are an exception to that rule, though, which you can find here.