Sunderland will host Blackpool on Tuesday night in the Championship as they look to continue their solid start to the season.

A win for the Black Cats could see them jump from eighth to fourth depending on results elsewhere.

The away side are currently struggling in the Championship, the Seasiders sit 19th in the table after losing four of their last five games.

Here’s how Mowbray could set up his team following a 0-0 home draw against Preston on Saturday.

Credit: Dan Cooke

Sunderland predicted lineup vs Blackpool (4-2-3-1)

GK: Anthony Patterson – A mainstay between the posts for Sunderland. Patterson made a crucial point-blank save this past Saturday to keep the score at 0-0.

RB: Lynden Gooch – Started every game this season and looked solid for the most part.

CB: Danny Batth – The experienced defender has been impressive in the opening 11 games of the season helping the Black Cats keep four clean sheets.

CB: Luke O’Nien – The versatile defender looks set to start his eighth game in a row since the injury to Dan Ballard.

LB: Aji Alese – Alese had an impressive home debut which included a goal line clearance. Alese should keep his place despite Dennis Cirkin’s return to fitness.

CM: Dan Neil – The young midfielder showed good movement and distributed the ball well against Preston.

CM: Corry Evans© - Despite competition from Jay Matete and Abdoullah Ba, the captain looks set to keep his place.

RM: Patrick Roberts – The tricky winger has shown his quality in previous games with two goals and an assist in his last three games.

CAM: Alex Pritchard – Pritchard should return to his familiar position after a string of games as a false nine.

LM: Jack Clarke – Sunderland’s most prolific player in the absence of Ross Stewart, Clarke will be hoping to add to his three goals and four assists against Blackpool.

ST: Amad Diallo – Sunderland needs to find a solution to their striker problem with both Simms and Stewart still out injured. Could the pace of Diallo be the answer?