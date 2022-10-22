Sunderland vs Burnley: Player Ratings

Patterson - Looked a little more unsure of himself than in recent weeks. Nothing he could really have done for any of the goals, but looked a bit unsure with crosses into the box. 6

Hume - Did well first half. Looks like he's still growing into his body and will be better equipped for this level in a year or two. For the most part he impresses when he plays and has the makings of a good right-back. 7

O'Nien - First time that he and Batth have played alongside each other in a 4 this season, and they were actually pretty solid. Centre-back clearly the position he should have been playing long ago. 6

Batth - It's hard to praise a centre-back who's conceded 4 goals too much, but again, I thought he was good. Won his headers, organised the backline. Distribution was mixed. 7

Cirkin - Wasn't quite with it today. Just looked like he was lacking intensity and confidence. 5

Evans - Won the ball back well and distributed tidily. Attempted his customary 30 yard-strikes to no avail. Losing his leadership and calm head felt noticeable when he was replaced. 7

Neil - For a lot of that match it felt exciting when he got the ball. Showed a lot of glimpses of the quality all-action midfielder that he can become. 7

Embleton - Did lots of things well in the first half. I do really enjoy watching him play when he's in full flow. His lack of pace can be an issue. 6

Pritchard - His usual busy self. Did well in the build up for the first goal. I do believe that having a centre forward to play off will help us see the best of him again. 6

Clarke - Was sharp and direct. Got a good assist and could have had two. It is pretty remarkable that he feels like one of our most important players given and speaks for the leaps he's made. 7

Amad - I'll give him the benefit of the doubt and say he scored an extremely classy finish as opposed to a scuffed one. More of the same from him in general. Worked hard, has lovely close control, and lacks a killer instinct. 7

SUBS

Bennette - Looks classy and exciting in glimpses, in other moments a little raw. Offers something different to the other attackers. 6

Ba - Shows flashes but often seems to work out what he's going to do with the ball once he's got it, rather than before. 5

Michut - Looks tidy enough, but lacks intensity. 5

Man of the Match - Dan Neil. I'm going to turn a blind eye to the ball he gave away for the fourth Burnley goal and praise him for what he did well today. Played with a lot of energy, scored a good goal and was involved in a lot of our positive play.