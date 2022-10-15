Sunderland vs Wigan Player Ratings

Patterson - Had little to do but what he did do he did well. His command of his area is clearly improving. 7

Gooch - Sometimes looks a bit trapped when he receives the ball, controls and looks up, with opposition teams clearly being instructed to press him high. Hope he's back fit soon as he's been emblematic of the gutsy side we now support. 6

O’Nien - Unable to clear the ball for Wyke's goal but battled typically diligently after that. I didn't think he'd cut it in the Championship and I was wrong. 7

Batth - I thought he was superb today. His signing has suited both player and club as he's become the bedrock of our defence. 8

Alese - His versatility was really pushed to its limit as he played bordering on left wing in the first half. His tenacity and athleticism are a real asset. I still ultimately want to see him make that left centre-back position his own. 7

Cirkin - A brave, commanding header for the winner, one that he might not have gambled on this time last year. He plays with maturity beyond his years. It's great to have him back. 9

Neil - Spread the ball well. Given less licence to take risks than he was when he first burst into the team but growing in maturity. A player whose development we should support and be proud of. 7

Embleton - Lucky not to have been sent off for a stupid challenge in the first half. Got the equaliser and passed the ball nicely in the second. A tidy cog in the fluid attacking machinery. 7

Roberts - Utterly sublime at times - particularly in the first half. Manages to keep hold of the ball when it seems impossible. His ability to receive the ball, swivel 180 degrees and run at pace is exceptional and - dare I say it - Messi-esque at times. Occasionally guilty of doing the difficult brilliantly and the simple sloppily. 8

Pritchard - An integral part of our fluid attacking play, even when the ball isn't quite falling for him. An honest, technical, hard-working player. 7

Clarke - A quieter afternoon. At his best when he's got ground to run in to, which isn't there when he's playing as a centre forward. Still battled well but should, perhaps, have had a goal. 6

SUBS

Amad - Excellent when he came on! Worked hard and won the ball back in dangerous areas. Sometimes holds on to the ball for too long. He's showing admirable humility and graft considering his pedigree. Should start on Tuesday. 8

Wright - Wasn't on the pitch long enough to rate but a nice player to be able to throw on when holding a lead. N/A

Man of the Match - Cirkin - Ultimately a goal and an assist from the left back wins him the award. A tip of the cap to Roberts who was also excellent.