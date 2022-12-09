West Brom expert on why Tony Mowbray is still 'revered' by fans and looks ahead to Sunderland clash

Sunderland face West Brom on Monday in what looks like it could be a very open game at the Stadium of Light.

Due to the Black Cats' far-too-lengthy stay in League One, it has been a while since we have played West Brom.

In fact, the sides haven't met since both were in the Premier League in 2017, so we thought we'd better ask an expert about what we are getting ourselves into here.

Luckily, Joe Chapman, who covers West Brom for the Birmingham Mail, agreed to help us out.

So, let's get up to speed on all things West Brom.

It feels very much like Sunderland are playing West Brom right in the middle of a 'new manager bounce'. What has Carlos Corberan changed?

JC: Yes, it’s been a while since Albion enjoyed a bounce after an appointment. There was plenty of ‘here we go again’ after Corberan’s first game when Sheffield United rolled them over. Since then it’s been pretty excellent - there’s significant improvement across the pitch, players now know exactly what they’re doing and the results are arriving in tandem.

We have to ask about former Sunderland manager Steve Bruce, I'm afraid. What on earth went wrong there?

JC: Sadly it never really went right in the first place. On the subject of manager bounces, Bruce failed to deliver one and things actually got worse after Valerien Ismael’s sacking.

There was initially patience because many accepted he’d need the summer transfer window to right wrongs, and the recruitment in the summer was actually pretty good on paper. But he oversaw one win in 14 and by the end he had to go. Albion were in the playoffs when he arrived and were in the relegation zone when he left.

Have West Brom's targets changed for the season as a result of the disastrous Bruce era? Is it all about surviving and resetting now or are the Baggies still harbouring promotion ambitions?

JC: It’s hard to know what to expect, or what to aspire to, because of how ridiculous the division is. It was doom and gloom a fortnight before the break, and the dreaded R word was mentioned.

Now, Albion fans are looking at the gap to the top six after three wins. 26 games left, 78 points to play for - why not? It’d take some doing but it’s within Corberan’s abilities as we saw last year with Huddersfield.

West Brom are coming into the game after a long break where as Sunderland had the benefit of a fixture last week. Do you see either side getting an advantage there?

JC: I’ve no doubt Corberan will have watched the Sunderland game numerous times. He’s extremely meticulous and his attention to detail is second to none, so in that sense he’s able to maybe get one up. By the same token, Sunderland players will have a round of match fitness on Albion. I’m really looking forward to seeing how Albion go.

Tony Mowbray has a strong association with West Brom from earlier in his career. We are still just getting to know him really, so what can you tell us about him?

JC: He’s loved by most Albion supporters. Some mightn’t have forgiven him for leaving the club for Celtic - with his past association with that club and the sheer size of it, I never held it against him - but generally he’s revered.

He delivered some silverware, a rarity for a team like Albion in the modern age, and an FA Cup run which is cherished. Mowbray prides himself on good football and polishing technical players.

Having spoken to him recently I know he’s a very proud man of the North East and is excited by Sunderland. Above all else he’s an absolute gentleman.

Which West Brom players should Sunderland fans be worried about?

JC: Jed Wallace has made a positive impression since joining on a free. He’ll be busy on the right. Brandon Thomas Asante won’t give the back line a minute of peace if he plays, he’s been very good lately.

Albion also have Daryl Dike and Semi Ajayi back from injury so it’ll be interesting to see who Corberan picks.

How would you assess Sunderland so far this season?

JC: Generally solid. Think they’ve coped with the unforeseen managerial transition well. They’re the sort of club that, upon promotion, I never doubted could hold their own again at this level and knew there were probably worse Championship teams than some of the clubs at the top of League One. Expect them to be top half at least.

Have any Sunderland players caught they eye?

JC: My dad is a Birmingham fan and I watched the last game before the break. I know you’ve had to be patient but I thought Amad was very exciting.

I’ve not seen much of Ross Stewart but his record speaks for itself. Also been pretty impressed whenever I’ve seen Jack Clarke this season.

Finally, can we get a prediction?

JC: An exciting 2-2 draw!

A huge thanks to Joe for his insight. Make sure you're following him on Twitter to get the West Brom view of the game on Monday.