Are Sunderland better suited to playing away from home at the moment?

Tony Mowbray is hoping Sunderland can thrive in the greater space afforded to them away from home when they travel to face Swansea.

Since losing Ross Steward and Ellis Simms, Sunderland have found goals hard to come by at the Stadium of Light. That has been highlighted by two goalless draws in a week against Preston and Blackpool.

However, it has been a different story away from home, where the Black Cats scored five goals at Reading and Watford.

“We’ve got some good individuals, so we’re well up for the challenge,” Mowbray told safc.com. “Away from home, to score the goals we did against Reading and Watford suggests that there perhaps is more space when home teams are being proactive and playing on the front foot.

“We dominated the first half against Blackpool at home, and they changed their second-half mentality to threaten with their set plays and throw a few punches themselves.

“From the data, we haven’t scored in our last two games from averaging over 60% possession; I’d be happy with 35-40% and scoring two or three goals. It’s about creating and taking chances.”

Sunderland are sat nicely in the Championship table right now, although Mowbray is wary that it’s early days and it’s a division which is notorious for being able to change very quickly.

“I think at this stage, everyone in the league is just accruing points – it’s the stage where to win a game could put you third or fourth, a defeat could leave you in 16th,” Mowbray said.

“It’s so tight from top to bottom. I’d say get to the World Cup break and then have a clearer picture to evaluate where we are in the league – until then, just battle away for points and see where it takes us.

“We were frustrated with the two goalless draws at home, but Saturday is a challenge we’ll certainly embrace against an in-form Swansea side who we’ll be facing at their best.”

