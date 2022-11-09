Skip to main content
Birmingham boss John Eustace complains of 'unfair' advantage for Sunderland

Birmingham boss John Eustace complains of 'unfair' advantage for Sunderland

Will fixture congestion work in Sunderland's favour?

Birmingham boss John Eustace has complained that Sunderland will have an ‘unfair’ advantage when the sides meet due to the Blues’ fixture congestion.

Sunderland travel to Birmingham on Friday with the match moved 24 hours ahead so it could be shown live on Sky Sports.

However, Birmingham also played on Tuesday, meaning they will have less time to recover than Sunderland, who did not have a midweek fixture.

It’s something that Eustace is not very happy about.

“We have got to go again in 72 hours which is going to be a real tough ask of the group,” Eustace said after his side’s 2-2 draw with Swansea. “But they will be ready for it and we will see.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

“But the schedule is definitely wrong in my opinion. Sunderland not playing in the week and they come fresh on Friday. I think it’s a bit unfair.”

For those wondering, the scheduling about which Eustace is unhappy was essentially dictated by Sky Sports, so there is justification for his irritation. 

That said, Tuesday-Friday is the same as Wednesday-Saturday, which is not unusual at all. His main complaint appears to be that Sunderland didn't have a midweek game too. 

Birmingham’s game against Swansea was initially scheduled to be played on September 10 but was, along with all the other EFL and Premier League fixtures, postponed due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

They rearranged it on the 20th September, committing to a Tuesday fixture. Five days later, Sky Sports moved the Sunderland match forward to the Friday.

The Queen’s death also saw the postponement of Sunderland’s home game against Millwall, but both clubs decided to cut their World Cup break short by a week to reschedule it for December 3.

John Eustace
Sunderland Nation News

Birmingham boss John Eustace complains of 'unfair' advantage for Sunderland

By Michael Graham
Leon Dajaku in action for Sunderland
Sunderland Nation News

Tony Mowbray on Sunderland ace: "He's got a rocket in his right foot, but have you ever seen it?

By Michael Graham
Niall Huggins
Sunderland Nation News

Niall Huggins back in Sunderland first team squad after injury nightmare

By Michael Graham
Corry Evans on the ball
Sunderland Nation News

Tony Mowbray admits Sunderland squad has a midfield 'deficiency'

By Michael Graham
imago1011796161h
Sunderland Nation Opinion

Pragmatism, planning and Sunderland AFC's long road to equilibrium

By Ed Duffy
Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and Kristjaan Speakman
Sunderland Nation Opinion

The stigma of the term 'selling club' and how Sunderland hope to redefine it

By Michael Graham
Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyus
Sunderland Nation News

Kyril Louis-Dreyfus updates fans on Sunderland strategy and Ross Stewart contract

By Lynsey Thompson
Sunderland irreplacables
Sunderland Nation Features

The Irreplaceable Five: Which players can Sunderland just not afford to lose to injury?

By Michael Graham