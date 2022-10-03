Skip to main content
Dennis Cirkin 'ready' to make Sunderland return

Dennis Cirkin 'ready' to make Sunderland return

Sunderland defender set to feature on Tony Mowbray's teamsheet for Blackpool clash.

Dennis Cirkin will be in the Sunderland squad to face Blackpool on Tuesday after recovering from a hamstring injury, Tony Mowbray has confirmed.

Cirkin sustained the injury in the Championship defeat at Middlesbrough, on the same night as top-scorer Ross Stewart suffered a thigh problem.

The initial prognosis was a bad one, with reports the defender would be out until the new year. However, they proved to be inaccurate and he is now ready to make his return.

“Dennis is ready, he'll be on the bench tomorrow night, I think,” Mowbray told reporters.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

“He’s over his injury, I had a good chat with him and together we just felt there was no need to risk it at the weekend, it gave him extra time to train.

“We think that was the best way to do it. He feels ready, and I expect to see him on the team sheet tomorrow.”

Cirkin was an automatic choice before his injury, although he may now find it difficult to regain his place in the Sunderland line-up.

Summer signing Aji Alese has despotised and made a serious impression on the left of the Sunderland back three, and he looks like he will take some displacing right now. 

Amad Diallo
Sunderland Nation Match Coverage

Sunderland vs Blackpool preview: Referee, team news, recent form and opposition view

By Will Jeffries
Trai Hume
Sunderland Nation News

Trai Hume urged to fight for Sunderland place despite current 'disappointment'

By Michael Graham
imago1014866108h
Sunderland Nation Match Coverage

Sunderland predicted lineup vs Blackpool

By Callum Jacques
Sunderland battling Stoke
Sunderland Nation Opinion

COMMENT: It's time to reclaim the Sunderland shirt

By Paul Fisher
Dan Ballard
Sunderland Nation News

Tony Mowbray reveals timeline for Dan Ballard Sunderland return

By Michael Graham
Jason Denayer
Sunderland Nation News

Defender blames 'unhappy' Sunderland experience for delusions of grandeur

By Michael Graham
Edouard Michut
Sunderland Nation News

'Frustrated' Edouard Michut promised chance to shine at Sunderland

By Michael Graham
Ellis Simms
Sunderland Nation News

Tony Mowbray gives Ellis Simms fitness update as Sunderland striker woes continue

By Michael Graham