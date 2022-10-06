Does Jewison Bennette 'have what Sunderland need'?

Jewison Bennette could have ‘what Sunderland need’ as they continue to look for solutions to their striker crisis.

The Costa Rican made a big impression in scoring the late equaliser at Watford on his debut.

He immediately travelled to South Korea for international duty, with him scoring twice more, but Mowbray felt the travelling meant he was unable to start matches for Sunderland since and he handed a debut to Amad Diallo against Blackpool instead.

"Diallo got a start the other night, Jewison didn't get a start because he'd been halfway around the world and he is just a kid,” Tony Mowbray said ahead of the trip to Swansea. “He [Bennette] brings what this team might need, a bit of speed in behind, a bit of directness from someone who wants to run in behind and stretch the back line.

"At some stage we have to look at the assets we have got and how best to utilise them to help the team."

Whether Bennette starts or not, it appears clear that Mowbray is seriously considering changes to his line-up.

However, wholesale changes should not be expected.

"I'm making calls on players based on how they are interacting with the group," Mowbray explained to the press. "It's very difficult to come from foreign countries and, within a month, integrate straight into the way we play and what we want to do.

"I'm not sitting thinking 'expect five changes at the weekend' - I'm pretty sure that's not going to happen. I know we've drawn three of the last four, but I think the lads have done pretty well.

"They've worked really hard and they have deserved to keep going and see how it goes. Whether we tinker with it, let's wait and see.”

ALSO READ: Jordan Henderson 'hopes' to play at Sunderland again as he hails 'great start' to the season

Make sure you are following Sunderland Nation on Twitter by clicking here.