Ellis Simms 'not far away' from Sunderland return, says Tony Mowbray

Sunderland striker Ellis Simms is ‘not that far away’ from a return from injury but he won’t be ready for the visit of Wigan this weekend.

Simms sustained a toe injury in the 3-0 win at Reading on September 14 and, although initially expected to just be a minor knock, he has not featured since.

With Ross Stewart also out with a thigh injury, that has left Sunderland without any available strikers since, although that may be about to change.

“Things have changed a bit because Ellis is getting his boots on and getting back out on the grass today. It’s his first day back on the grass,” Mowbray said.

“He’s been on the treadmills which take your body weight out of it and get your running action going, and he felt fine, so he’s getting his boots on and coming outside today, which is obviously a positive sign.

“If he comes through the next few days, you never know, hopefully he won’t be that far away.”

Despite the positive news, it seems clear that Simms won’t be considered to start the game against Wigan which will leave Mowbray with a familiar dilemma.

He has tried using Alex Pritchard and Elliot Embleton in a false nine role, and Amad Diallo got an opportunity up front in the 0-0 draw against Blackpool.

Jack Clarke filled in during the second half against Swansea and got himself a goal, to he may be another option Mowbray considers for the Wigan game.

ALSO READ: How Luke O'Nien became the unlikely hero in the battle to rediscover Sunderland's soul

Make sure you are following Sunderland Nation on Twitter for all the latest news and features by clicking here.