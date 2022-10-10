Skip to main content
Jack Clarke happy to 'try his best' to provide Sunderland striker solution

Sunderland are starting to feel the pinch of their striker injury crisis, and Jack Clarke has emerged as possibly the best option to help them through it.

Jack Clarke is prepared to solve Sunderland’s striker crisis, although he admits he does not feel natural in the position.

Clarke has made a serious impact on the wing for the Black Cats since joining initially on loan from Tottenham last season.

He made that move a permanent one in the summer and already has four goals to his name in the Championship, including Sunderland’s strike in the 2-1 defeat to Swansea last week.

That goal came as he was pressed into service as a striker due to the injuries to Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms, and he says he is happy to continue to fill in there is required.

“Obviously it’s not a role I’m massively used to playing but if I’m asked to play there I will try my best,” Clarke told the Sunderland Echo.

“I’m not a natural number nine and I think everyone will know that and be able to see that.

“But I’m comfortable on the ball and like being on the ball so if it’s a role I have to play for the team I’m willing to do that.”

Tony Mowbray made the change at half time after an awful first 45 minutes from Sunderland and it certainly helped improve things after the break.

“I didn’t really get too many instructions to be honest,” Clarke said. “I think he just wanted the game to be stretched a little bit more and wanted me closer to the goal to try and get us a goal, and I managed to do that.

“As a team we didn’t do enough to get back into the game and we gave ourselves too much of a mountain to climb.” 

Jack Clarke celebrates for Sunderland
