Jack Clarke wins Sky Bet Championship goal of the month for September

Patterson passes it out to O'Nien, who passes to Evans, he plays it out to Gooch, he passes to Neil, one touch to Roberts who only needs one more to get it to Pritchard, brilliant first time pass back to Neil, fantastic first-time ball across the box BRILLIANTLY CONTROLLED AND CONVERTED BY CLAAAAARKE GOOOOOOOOOOOOOAL.

It was mint wasn't it. Eight players involved, four first time passes, one fantastic finish - Jack Clarke praises his teammates as his goal in the 3-0 win at Reading wins the Sky Bet Championship goal of the month for September.

“I’m delighted to receive this award, but the goal was a real team effort from back to front and highlights the type of football we’ve been trying to play this season. We always look to play out from the back and the goal shows how effective it can be.”

Sky Sports Pundit Don Goodman, who is also the Sky Bet EFL Goal of the Month lead judge said: "It was ruthless efficiency from Tony Mowbray’s Sunderland, as they tore through Reading in a seven-pass sequence which a Pep Guardiola team would be proud of.

"It was Clarke that converted the chance coolly, but the whole team deserve credit for one of the most breath-taking moves you’re likely to see all season."

Clarke's goal - which could easily be contender for goal of the season - beat off stiff competition with goals from Luton Town’s Henri Lansbury, Stoke City’s Lewis Baker and Blackburn Rovers’ Dominic Hyam also in the running for September's award.

