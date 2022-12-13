Kyril Louis-Dreyfus: 'Sunderland very, very far from where they need to be'

Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus says the club is still ‘very, very far’ from where he wants it to be, although he is happy with the progress made so far.

Louis-Dreyfus bought the club in 2021 and increased his shareholding a year later, and there has been clear improvement at the club in every department since.

However, he is far from done yet, and he says he is committed to slow and steady, yet sustainable, progress.

Speaking at the launch of The Sunderland Story, Louis Dreyfus said: “When we came in it was a very difficult situation and I said to the people in the building that we just needed to concentrate on improving week by week, even if it is just one or two things where we can make a difference step by step.

“I just want to keep that up, I think we’ve had that linear improvement and it’s about making sure we don’t stagnate, it’s not easy but it’s our aim.

“I have to say that we’re still very, very far off where we need to be and we’re still in the very early stages.

“It’s still early days and you can always learn, we have made thousands of mistakes that we can learn from. Coming from the top end of French football [I understood] we were a long way off, and we’ve come a long way but we have a long way to go.

“But I’m still so pleased, we have moments with specific things where we think, ‘six months we wouldn’t have been able to handle this way’.

“We’ve been catching up with the other Championship clubs because we were a long way behind, now we’re slowly getting there and it’s then about trying to go on and surpass them.”

