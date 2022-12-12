Skip to main content
Sunderland not prioritising South American scouting - Kristjaan Speakman

Sunderland not prioritising South American scouting - Kristjaan Speakman

Did recent trip to Uruguay yield any official partnerships for Sunderland?

Kristjaan Speakman says Sunderland are not prioritising South American talent despite a recent official club trip to Uruguay.

A delegation from Sunderland including owners Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and Juan Sartori were pictured in Uruguay and they had meetings with high profile clubs such as Nacional and Panarol to discuss potential partnerships.

Sartori has often spoken in the past about wanting closer links between Sunderland and Uruguay, but Speakman insists they are scouring the whole world for talent, and the signings of Jewison Bennette and Abdoullah Ba prove it.

"South America is no different to Germany, Belgium, France or any other area we are currently scouting within,” Speakman said at the Red and White Army meeting. “It is no different to other activities we are doing.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

“I understand South America has got more media traction due to our ownership, but as Kyril said at last week’s fans forum, we are looking to utilise all of our contacts and networks in the game to expand our overall network and our understanding of player availability. You have seen this with some of the players the Club has signed.

“There are no official deals or partnerships in place, but we are trying to maintain informal communication with several parties to help us to be first to know when players become available.”

Read More Sunderland Coverage

Juan Sartori
Sunderland Nation News

Sunderland not prioritising South American scouting - Kristjaan Speakman

By Michael Graham
Sunderland shooting
Sunderland Nation Features

Which Sunderland players have the best shooting accuracy this season?

By Michael Graham
Calros Corberan West Brom
Sunderland Nation News

Carlos Corberan warns West Brom about 'dangerous' Sunderland

By Michael Graham
John Buckey Blackburn
Sunderland Nation Transfers

Sunderland transfer rumours rated: Is John Buckley a January target?

By Michael Graham
Tony Mowbray
Sunderland Nation News

Tony Mowbray on transfers: 'I like my conversations with the Sunderland owners'

By Michael Graham
Dan Neil
Sunderland Nation News

Sunderland ace Dan Neil told what he needs to improve if he wants to fulfil potential

By Michael Graham
Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and Kristjaan Speakman
Sunderland Nation News

Sunderland only looking for very 'specific' players in January transfer window

By Michael Graham
Stadium of Light east stand
Sunderland Nation Match Coverage

Sunderland vs West Brom: How to watch on TV and live stream

By Michael Graham