Luke O'Nien confident there is more to come from exciting Sunderland squad

Luke O’Nien says Sunderland are relishing the step-up to the Championship, although he expects them to improve further this season.

The Black Cats have made a very good in the Championship since their promotion in May and the goalless draw against Preston left them sitting eighth in the table after 11 matches.

There is also, though, a sense that while Sunderland have started brightly, their inexperienced squad is still just finding its feet, not just in the division but in senior football too.

And, according to O’Nien, that gives everyone both the belief that they can improve and the desire to tackle the challenges together.

"I feel like even in League One there were difficult games and different challenges and I think it's the same in this league," said O'Nien.

"There are going to be better players but the challenges are still something that we have to overcome together and we have the players that have been dealing with the level very, very well. Credit to the rest of the players and staff for setting us all up well.

"We are working hard together and we just have to continue to do that. I think we are sitting not too bad in the table.

"There is room for improvement and room to do better but I feel like we have a real good squad. In terms of going in every day it's enjoyable, the lads are learning fast and we are in a good position.

"It's important now that we keep going up, we keep improving and keep getting better."