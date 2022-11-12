Skip to main content
Man Utd man hailed as 'amazing footballer' after another brilliant Sunderland performance

Man Utd man hailed as 'amazing footballer' after another brilliant Sunderland performance

Tony Mowbray couldn't be happier with Amad Diallo after he helped Sunderland to a fine win in the Championship.

Tony Mowbray has hailed Manchester United winger Amad Diallo ‘an amazing footballer’ after he put in a match-winning performance for Sunderland at Birmingham.

Sunderland beat Birmingham 2-1 at St Andrews, with Amad creating the first for Ellis Simms before scoring a brilliant solo goal himself.

It was his third goal in five games, and Mowbray thinks he is showing the kind of quality that persuaded Man Utd to pay big money for him.

"He's an amazing footballer,” Mowbray said. “Somebody said he cost £37m from Atalanta when he joined Manchester United, so I find it difficult to think how he is at Sunderland, but probably the pressure of playing in front of a big crowd and he relishes it.

"He can run all day and he has the ball stuck to his foot, he runs past people and he can score goals like that. We're delighted he's here with us."

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Mowbray’s decision to bring Alex Pritchard back into the lineup meant Diallo could have found himself to be the player dropped to the bench to accommodate it.

In the end, though, Mowbray selected the Ivorian ahead of Patrick Roberts, and he says that speaks volumes about how much he rates Amad.

"As I've been saying, when you've got no strikers you have to find a way - who is going to score the goals - and Amad has come to the party," said Mowbray.

"I think there's an understanding now that this kid has got real talent and deserves to be well-respected within the football team. For me to pick Amad over Patrick Roberts, because I said a few weeks ago that I don't think there is a better footballer in the league than Patrick Roberts, yet I left him out for Amad tonight because in training he has been unbelievable with the ball, how fast he is, how direct he is.

"You look at his physical data in every one of the last three or four games and he's had the highest distance covered, the highest sprint distance, the highest intensity energy runs. He played and scored a wonderful goal, but we see him do it every day.”

Amad Diallo wheels away celerbating
Sunderland Nation News

Man Utd man hailed as 'amazing footballer' after another brilliant Sunderland performance

By Michael Graham
Sunderland Injury five
Sunderland Nation News

Which injured Sunderland players will be back after the World Cup?

By Michael Graham
Amad Diallo celebrates goal against Birmingham
Sunderland Nation Match Coverage

Birmingham 1-2 Sunderland: Player Ratings as Man Utd loanee shines again

By Rob Cairns
Jewison Bennette in action for Sunderland
Sunderland Nation News

Tony Mowbray urges patience with Sunderland ace despite seeing 'brilliant moments' from him

By Michael Graham
Bradley Dack and Tony Mowbray
Sunderland Nation Transfers

Sunderland move for midfielder 'very unlikely,' says Tony Mowbray

By Michael Graham
imago1012157322h
Sunderland Nation News

Sunderland 'Til I die: Where are they now?

By Dylan Jones
Jewison Bennette
Sunderland Nation News

Sunderland 'not in the market for stereotypical British-type players' with inflated price tags

By Michael Graham
imago0012276869h
Sunderland Nation Features

Played for Both: Former Sunderland and Birmingham Midfielder Seb Larsson

By Christopher Nicholson