Netflix confirm return of 'Sunderland Till I Die' or third and final season

The hit Netflix documentary series Sunderland Till I Die will return for one more season to end on a high, the production team have confirmed.

The series documented the darkest days in Sunderland history, with the first two seasons chronicling how the club was coming to terms with sinking into League One and following the fortunes of owners Stuart Donald and Charlie Methven.

It was essential yet utterly depressing viewing for Sunderland fans, yet a wider audience loved the series and were hungry for more when it appeared to have concluded after two seasons.

However, production company Fulwell 73, who have obvious Sunderland ties, says the series will return soon for just two episodes that focus on the Black Cats finally hauling themselves out of League One this year.

“This time we are purely focussing on the play-off win from last season,” Fulwell 73’s Leo Pearlman said.

"There will be two episodes that look at the incredible finale to the season with the play-off semi-finals and the play- off win against Wycombe at Wembley.

“We are ending Sunderland Till I Die on a high.”

No release date has been confirmed for the release of the third season of Sunderland Till I Die.

ALSO READ: How Luke O'Nien became the unlikely hero in the battle to rediscover Sunderland's soul

Make sure you are following Sunderland Nation on Twitter for all the latest news and features by clicking here.