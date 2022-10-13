Skip to main content
Netflix confirm return of 'Sunderland Till I Die' or third and final season

Netflix confirm return of 'Sunderland Till I Die' or third and final season

Most Sunderland fans were utterly depressed by Sunderland Till I Die, but season three will 'end it on a high'.

The hit Netflix documentary series Sunderland Till I Die will return for one more season to end on a high, the production team have confirmed.

The series documented the darkest days in Sunderland history, with the first two seasons chronicling how the club was coming to terms with sinking into League One and following the fortunes of owners Stuart Donald and Charlie Methven.

It was essential yet utterly depressing viewing for Sunderland fans, yet a wider audience loved the series and were hungry for more when it appeared to have concluded after two seasons.

However, production company Fulwell 73, who have obvious Sunderland ties, says the series will return soon for just two episodes that focus on the Black Cats finally hauling themselves out of League One this year.

“This time we are purely focussing on the play-off win from last season,” Fulwell 73’s Leo Pearlman said.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

"There will be two episodes that look at the incredible finale to the season with the play-off semi-finals and the play- off win against Wycombe at Wembley.

“We are ending Sunderland Till I Die on a high.”

No release date has been confirmed for the release of the third season of Sunderland Till I Die.

ALSO READ: How Luke O'Nien became the unlikely hero in the battle to rediscover Sunderland's soul

Make sure you are following Sunderland Nation on Twitter for all the latest news and features by clicking here.

sunderland till i die
Sunderland Nation News

Netflix confirm return of 'Sunderland Till I Die' or third and final season

By Michael Graham
Edouard Michut
Sunderland Nation News

Is Edouard Michut set for a first Sunderland start against Wigan?

By Michael Graham
Ellis Simms during Sunderland win at Stoke
Sunderland Nation News

Ellis Simms 'not far away' from Sunderland return, says Tony Mowbray

By Michael Graham
Luke O'Nien play off final for Sunderland
Sunderland Nation Opinion

How Luke O'Nien became the unlikely hero in the battle to rediscover Sunderland's soul

By Michael Graham
Luke O'Nien
Sunderland Nation News

Tony Mowbray admits Sunderland defender has 'pleasantly surprised' him

By Michael Graham
Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyus
Sunderland Nation News

Sunderland owners have a 'clear and exciting plan,' says new coach

By Michael Graham
Kenwyne Jones and Darren Bent celebrate for Sunderland
Sunderland Nation News

Former Premier League keeper compares ex-Sunderland man to Erling Haaland

By Michael Graham
Sunderland captain Corry Evans
Sunderland Nation News

Tony Mowbray reveals 'concern' about vital Sunderland midfielder

By Michael Graham