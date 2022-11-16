Ross Stewart on Sunderland contract talks: 'It's background stuff and will be dealt with'

Ross Stewart says his focus is ‘100% on Sunderland’ amid ongoing speculation over his future.

Stewart is established himself as the Black Cats’ prize asset since joining as a total unknown from Ross County nearly two years ago.

He fired 26 goals last season as Sunderland finally hauled themselves out of League One, and he is still the club’s top scorer this season despite missing the last 13 games with a thigh injury.

Stewart will be out of contract in 2024, though, and there is a growing concern among supporters that ongoing talks have not yet produced a significant extension.

However, the player himself says he sees background negotiations as ‘background’ stuff while he makes his way back from injury.

“For me it’s just about getting back to full fitness, getting back to playing,” Stewart told the Sunderland Echo.

“All that stuff in the background, down the line that will get dealt with one way or another and for me it’s just about focusing on doing well for this club, for my team-mates, and hopefully getting us kicking on up the table.

“It’s 100% about focusing on Sunderland and getting back to making an impact.

“Football is a business and that takes care of itself - it’s [outside noise] not going to deviate my focus which is to get back on the pitch and then to contribute to the team doing well.”