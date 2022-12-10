Skip to main content
'Ross Stewart wants to stay at Sunderland and fans should not worry' - Kristjaan Speakman

Sunderland have updated fans on the Ross Stewart contract situation.

Ross Stewart ‘wants to stay’ at Sunderland, says Kristjaan Speakman, who has told supporters they should not be worried about his contract situation.

Stewart is Sunderland’s top asset after a hitting 26 goals in League One last season. He backed that up with five goals in seven Championship games this season before suffering a thigh injury in September.

However, he has also become the topic of constant transfer speculation as his contract expires at the end of the current campaign, although Sunderland do also have an option to automatically extend it by a further year.

Talking at the latest Red and White Army meeting, though, Speakman has provided the clearest update on Stewart’s contract situation yet.

“The fact that Sunderland hasn’t bought, developed and sold players in recent history has meant that this topic of player trading is sensitive,” Speakman began.

“I completely understand this as supporters buy season cards and tickets to see these players. Supporters need to understand that the player trading model is two-way.

“Fans always ask who is coming in, but don’t think about who we are letting go. We have some small successes with revenue brought in for Benji Kimpioka and Denver Hume.

“With our most high-profile players, we want to maintain and retain the players that are having a positive impact both on and off the pitch for Sunderland. Naturally Ross Stewart fits this profile, but Ross does have a significant period of time left on his contract.

“Unfortunately, it becomes a polarising discussion where it is either the Club don’t want to pay the money and fans start demanding that money is spent.

“This is a nonsensical start point and no business would operate under that model. Or the other end of the spectrum is a player is holding the Club to ransom.

“Neither of these are true with Ross. The Club wants to retain the player and the player wants to stay – and is naturally doing well at this time.

“Ross needs to make the best decision for his livelihood. It doesn’t mean he doesn’t want to stay and this is the basis of a typical negotiation which can sometimes take up to 18 months at a time.

“This isn’t an unusual situation that anyone should be getting worried about, but I do appreciate the supporters are keen we tie Ross Stewart onto a longer-term contract. These feelings are replicated internally.”

Ross Stewart
